Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after acquiring an additional 351,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,584,000 after acquiring an additional 227,052 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBSH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

