Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.7%

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.94 and a 52-week high of C$16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.27.

In related news, Director Adam Ian Lundin purchased 150,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00. Also, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 20,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.65 per share, with a total value of C$252,934.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,575,934 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.