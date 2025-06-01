State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Wall Street Zen downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in State Street by 3,914.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

