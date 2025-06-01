Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,077 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Adient by 6,924.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ADNT opened at $15.61 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 780.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

