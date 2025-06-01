Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,834 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,834 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 42,290 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,885,000 after acquiring an additional 752,275 shares during the period. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

