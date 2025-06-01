Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 1,552.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.1%

HRB opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

