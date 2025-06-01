Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after buying an additional 134,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after buying an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $63.81 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

