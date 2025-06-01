Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $5.82 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 141,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FHI stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

