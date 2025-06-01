Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.48% of Ingles Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Ingles Markets by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Ingles Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 201,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.73. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $82.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

