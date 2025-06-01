Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $6.11 Million in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

