Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $7.78 Million in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.20% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $90.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

