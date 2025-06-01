Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading 3.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.30 and last traded at $55.04. Approximately 2,110,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,958,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,835.04. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,662 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,142 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Etsy by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc raised its stake in Etsy by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $2,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

