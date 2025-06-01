USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.40. 491,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 838,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

USA Rare Earth last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth stock. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth Inc during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 692,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. USA Rare Earth makes up approximately 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.85% of USA Rare Earth as of its most recent SEC filing.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

