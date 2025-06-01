SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.07.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.97%.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
