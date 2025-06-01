Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 391,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 171,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company generating revenue from Oil and natural gas. The company’s operations are primarily focused on the Princess and Michichi areas in Southern Alberta targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite and Banff formations, along with an established and proven waterflood project at its Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

