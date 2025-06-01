Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Serica Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SQZZF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

