Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Serica Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SQZZF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.
About Serica Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serica Energy
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.