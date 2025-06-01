Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Down 7.1%

LEXXW stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.