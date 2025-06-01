Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Short Interest Update

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Napa Wealth Management grew its stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MAXI opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.08%. This is a boost from Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

