Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 441,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 117,230 shares.The stock last traded at $53.38 and had previously closed at $53.56.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSTL. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,441,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

