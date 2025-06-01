Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Rises By 57.7%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 139,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Pampa Energía Stock Performance
Shares of PAM opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $97.55.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Pampa Energía from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.
