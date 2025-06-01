Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Rises By 57.7%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 139,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of PAM opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.89. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

PAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Pampa Energía from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pampa Energía

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.