Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $711.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

