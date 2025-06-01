AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 537 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.42 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

