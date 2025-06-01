SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

