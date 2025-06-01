AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

ACGL stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.10. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,638 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

