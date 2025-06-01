Quent Capital LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Solventum Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion and a PE ratio of 33.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.