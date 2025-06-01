Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Holdings Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 146.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

