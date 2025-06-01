Quent Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,520 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,074 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FBN Securities started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.9%

APP opened at $380.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,209 shares in the company, valued at $82,867,103.49. This trade represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total transaction of $2,437,964.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,903 shares in the company, valued at $132,506,427.69. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,754 shares of company stock worth $411,165,970. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

