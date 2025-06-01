Quent Capital LLC Has $101,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 63.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 2.2%

GEHC stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

