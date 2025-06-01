Quent Capital LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

