Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,028,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,733,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 852,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,909,000 after buying an additional 329,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.21. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

