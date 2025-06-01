Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,476,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,591,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,381,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 965,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after purchasing an additional 623,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $774,133.68. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George E. Deese purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,004,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,764,031.60. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

