Quent Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

