Quent Capital LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,304,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,829 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,913,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,464,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 779,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

