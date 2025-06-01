Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lessened by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,626,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,988 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after acquiring an additional 449,161 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

