Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vale were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VALE opened at $9.14 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

