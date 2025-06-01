TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 116.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:TTE opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.