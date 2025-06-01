Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

