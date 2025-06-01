Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutanix by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $303,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Nutanix by 78.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nutanix by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 151,308 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.03, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $4,823,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,287,411. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,568,797 shares of company stock worth $415,209,003. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.