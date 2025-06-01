Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 98.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 44,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

