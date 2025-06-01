Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Suzano were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 222.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Suzano had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

