Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $27.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

