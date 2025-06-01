Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 506 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 617,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 161,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 535,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.