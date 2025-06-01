Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ferrari by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,125,000 after buying an additional 594,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,802,000 after buying an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ferrari by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after buying an additional 520,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ferrari by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,770,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE RACE opened at $479.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $509.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.