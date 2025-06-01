Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

HXL opened at $52.94 on Friday. Hexcel has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

