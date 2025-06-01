First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,035,319,000 after buying an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,841,000 after buying an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after buying an additional 339,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,275,000 after buying an additional 255,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after buying an additional 1,263,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

