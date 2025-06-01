Versant Capital Management Inc Takes $311,000 Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $22.85 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3258 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

