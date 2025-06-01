Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $141.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 609,867 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,152 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $116.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 229.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

