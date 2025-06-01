Versant Capital Management Inc Has $330,000 Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 9,139.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ORIX were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ORIX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 346,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX by 528.1% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 283,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ORIX by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ORIX by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 211,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

ORIX stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

