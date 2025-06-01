Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $470,101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,197,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 6,020,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,715,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,882,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,381,000 after purchasing an additional 932,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0901 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

