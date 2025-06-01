Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 10,210 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 23,744.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ENI were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ENI by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 1,885.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 273,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 259,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ENI by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $4,882,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 billion. ENI had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

